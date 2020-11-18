Interim financial report for Q3 2020
Company announcement no. 126 – November 18, 2020
The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has approved the interim financial statements for third quarter of 2020 for the Wirtek Group today. The detailed interim financial statement for Q3 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Financial highlights for the period January 1 – September 30, 2020
|TDKK
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q1-Q3 2020
|Q1-Q3 2019
|Change
|Revenue
|6.921
|5.889
|18%
|20.577
|16.666
|23%
|EBITDA
|787
|124
|535%
|2.441
|832
|193%
|EBITDA-margin (%)
|11,4%
|2,1%
|440%
|11,9%
|5,0%
|138%
|Pre-tax profits
|764
|56
|1264%
|2.316
|693
|234%
|Cash holdings
|4.117
|1.296
|218%
|4.117
|1.296
|218%
Strong performance continues during Q3 2020
