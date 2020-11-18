 

Interim financial report for Q3 2020

Company announcement no. 126 – November 18, 2020

The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has approved the interim financial statements for third quarter of 2020 for the Wirtek Group today. The detailed interim financial statement for Q3 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Financial highlights for the period January 1 – September 30, 2020

TDKK Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019 Change
Revenue         6.921          5.889  18%           20.577            16.666  23%
EBITDA            787             124  535%             2.441                 832  193%
EBITDA-margin (%) 11,4% 2,1% 440% 11,9% 5,0% 138%
Pre-tax profits            764               56  1264%             2.316                 693  234%
Cash holdings         4.117          1.296  218%             4.117              1.296  218%

Strong performance continues during Q3 2020

