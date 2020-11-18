Spunbond Nonwovens Market worth $23.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49898240

Growing preference for spunbond nonwovens in comparison to other nonwovens, increasing use in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the key factors driving the growth of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.



Disposable is expected to be the fastest-growing function segment of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.



Based on function, the disposable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Disposable spunbond nonwovens are widely used by various end-use industries, major ones being personal care & hygiene, and medical. There is a high demand for disposable spunbond nonwovens in these segments as it is an affordable alternative to traditional textiles and can be disposed of after each use.



Polypropylene is expected to be the fastest-growing material type segment in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.



Based on material type, the polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the preferred material type by the key end-use segments such as personal care & and hygiene medical, and agriculture to some extent. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the material has resulted in high demand globally.



Personal care & hygiene is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.



Based on end-use segments, the personal care & hygiene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Spunbond nonwovens have specific properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resiliency, stretchability, softness, strength, washability, cushioning, and bacterial barrier and sterility that allow them to deliver high performance, which is mainly required in the personal care & hygiene sector. Thus, there is a high demand for spunbond nonwovens by this segment.