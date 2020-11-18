 

Spunbond Nonwovens Market worth $23.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Function (Disposable & Durable), By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester), End-Use (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Spunbond Nonwovens Market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2020 to USD 23.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49898240

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spunbond Nonwovens Market"
334 – Tables
65 – Figures
284 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/spunbond-nonwoven-market-49898240.html

Growing preference for spunbond nonwovens in comparison to other nonwovens, increasing use in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the key factors driving the growth of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.

Disposable is expected to be the fastest-growing function segment of the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.

Based on function, the disposable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Disposable spunbond nonwovens are widely used by various end-use industries, major ones being personal care & hygiene, and medical. There is a high demand for disposable spunbond nonwovens in these segments as it is an affordable alternative to traditional textiles and can be disposed of after each use.

Polypropylene is expected to be the fastest-growing material type segment in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.

Based on material type, the polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the preferred material type by the key end-use segments such as personal care & and hygiene medical, and agriculture to some extent. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the material has resulted in high demand globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49898240

Personal care & hygiene is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market.

Based on end-use segments, the personal care & hygiene segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Spunbond nonwovens have specific properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resiliency, stretchability, softness, strength, washability, cushioning, and bacterial barrier and sterility that allow them to deliver high performance, which is mainly required in the personal care & hygiene sector. Thus, there is a high demand for spunbond nonwovens by this segment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spunbond Nonwovens Market worth $23.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Function (Disposable & Durable), By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester), End-Use (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Nel ASA: Received purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser in the US
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets
30+ companies from the Taiwan ICT industry now live on virtual platform, reveal how they are ...
Embracer Group acquires Silent Games
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods