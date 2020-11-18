 

Winter Safety a Cinch for Outdoor Adventurers with Expanded Line of SPOT GPS Satellite Communication Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 13:45  |  59   |   |   

Globalstar Canada Satellite Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE MKT: GSAT) and a leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the availability of its expanded line of SPOT satellite communication devices, featuring the new SPOT Gen4 Special Jeep Edition Satellite Messenger. Coinciding with the start of the holiday and winter season, special holiday pricing is also now available across the entire SPOT product line, with an instant $50 off the purchase of any SPOT device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005297/en/

“With the expanded SPOT line, including the new SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition, and special pricing now offered, we’re able to put emergency communication technology within reach for every budget and lifestyle,” said Jim Mandala, Vice President of Globalstar Canada Satellite Co. “Canada accounts for approximately 30% of all SPOT rescues, and over the last three winter seasons we’ve seen a steady average of 15 rescue incidents per month. Safety and connectivity beyond cellular are even more important at this time, and with a range of options and affordable pricing, Canadians can explore the outdoors beyond all boundaries and with the peace of mind that SPOT provides.” For a snapshot of SPOT rescue activity and incidents in Canada, see the SPOT Infographic.

With the approach of the winter season comes the unpredictability and severity of weather events – temperatures can quickly plummet, severe wind and snow squalls can appear out of seemingly nowhere, reducing visibility and creating dangerous travel conditions. Search and Rescue (SAR) Manager, Randy Brown, a member of the Penticton B.C. District Search and Rescue organization says, “Be prepared with essential gear to help you communicate if an unexpected situation arises. Ensure you have a whistle, compass and a GPS communication device that works beyond cellular networks, such as a SPOT X, 2-way Satellite Messenger.” To view Randy Brown’s top five outdoor winter and holiday travel safety tips, visit SPOT Stories.

The award-winning SPOT family of products is trusted by hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts around the world for off-the-cellular-grid messaging, back-up communications, emergency notification, GPS and asset tracking capability. The SPOT family includes:

  • SPOT X 2-Way Satellite Messenger with Bluetooth wireless technology: 2-way satellite messaging for reliable connectivity beyond cellular coverage. Connect SPOT X to any smart phone via Bluetooth wireless technology through the SPOT X app and access contacts and communicate easily with family and friends. Contact search and rescue services at the push of a button in a life-threatening situation. Now available at $299.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).
  • SPOT Gen4 Satellite GPS Messenger: A rugged, pocket sized communication device with integrated GPS tracking and emergency notification technology. An affordable and essential part of outdoor safety gear for everyone who works or travels beyond cellular. Now available at $139.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).
  • SPOT Trace: An advanced satellite device for tracking valuable assets, on and off the cellular grid. Instantly receive a text or email when asset movement is detected and follow the asset using SPOT Mapping from any smart phone or computer. Now available at $79.99 (after $50 off holiday pricing promotion applied).
  • SPOT X Special Jeep Edition 2-Way Satellite Messenger and New SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition: Providing a critical, life-saving line of communication for travel beyond the boundaries of reliable cellular service, the SPOT X and SPOT Gen4 Jeep Editions combine all the features of SPOT X and SPOT Gen4 devices with the addition of Jeep branding. Now available at $299.99 (SPOT X Special Jeep Edition) and $139.99 (SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition) after $50 holiday pricing promotion applied.

SPOT Global Service Coverage

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winter Safety a Cinch for Outdoor Adventurers with Expanded Line of SPOT GPS Satellite Communication Devices Globalstar Canada Satellite Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE MKT: GSAT) and a leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the availability of its expanded line of SPOT satellite …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity