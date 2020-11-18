 

Liberty Commercial Finance Announces New Senior Lending Facility with Texas Capital Bank

Liberty Commercial Finance, a leading independent equipment lease and finance company, announced today that it has closed a new senior lending facility with Texas Capital Bank to further expand its direct funding capabilities. This new facility comes shortly after Copley Equity Partners’ previously announced equity investment in Liberty. The size of the facility was not disclosed.

Eric Freeman, Founder and President of Liberty Commercial Finance, commented: “We are extremely excited to be working with Texas Capital Bank. This new senior lending facility, in conjunction with the Copley investment, provides a stable and committed capital base that Liberty can use to support our clients.”

Steven Katz, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender Finance at Texas Capital Bank, commented: “We are thrilled to provide financing to Liberty and its best-in-class management team. Providing revolving lines of credit and treasury services to our Lender Finance borrowers is just one of the ways that Texas Capital Bank delivers substantial value for our clients at every stage of their business life cycle.”

About Liberty Commercial Finance

Established in 2017, leveraging decades of deep transactional expertise, Liberty Commercial Finance provides highly competitive equipment financing and superior customer service for even the most challenging, complex organizations. Liberty Commercial Financial has funded over $600 million of originations since inception and in 2019 ranked #5 of independent lease companies. www.libertycommercial.com

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

About Copley Equity Partners

Copley Equity Partners is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with established lower middle-market businesses with significant growth prospects. Copley invests in companies across a broad range of sectors and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley invests out of an evergreen, family office funded capital base making the firm agnostic to the standard private equity fundraising cycle. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to focus on providing each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

