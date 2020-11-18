 

Entegris Licenses RSP and Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Technology to Gudeng Precision Ltd.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, announced today that it has agreed to settle patent litigation and disputes with Gudeng Precision Ltd. related to reticle pod technology for both conventional and EUV lithography. The resulting license agreements, the terms of which are confidential, resolve pending legal cases, including the appeal of a judgement against Gudeng that awarded Entegris nearly NT$1 billion.

Entegris provides advanced materials and process solutions to the semiconductor and other high-technology industries.

“We are pleased with the conclusion of these intellectual property cases,” said Entegris’ chief executive officer, Bertrand Loy. “These agreements support the best interests of our customers as we continue partnering with industry leaders to drive EUV lithography forward.”

As semiconductor devices are increasingly engineered at atomic scale dimensions to enable new device architectures and new patterning schemes, Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography has been developed to successfully scale down complex patterns for the most advanced devices. EUV lithography patterns are stored on reflective glass reticles, which are both extremely valuable and highly vulnerable to contamination and breakage from mishandling. Entegris’ EUV pods protect reticles during their full life cycle from damaging particles, moisture and breakage.

According to Todd Edlund, chief operating officer, Entegris has an established leadership position throughout the semiconductor industry for offering highly innovative solutions to the leading manufacturers of the most advanced technologies. “Through our sustained investments in R&D, we develop critical technologies that enable our customers to make the most advanced devices in the world. We will continue to defend our intellectual property rights when necessary to ensure customers’ access to our industry-leading products and technologies,” he said.

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris has approximately 5,300 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

