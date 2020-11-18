VitalHub Selected 10th in 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program

Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 23rd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that the Company has been presented with the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program award (“Fast 50”) for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. VitalHub ranks 10th on the Fast 50 list with a 1995% growth in revenue from 2016 to 2019.

VitalHub's CEO Dan Matlow credits the Company’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to the evolving needs of healthcare systems globally and the ease of adoption of its turnkey solutions with the Company's 1995% revenue growth. Matlow said, “We appreciate the continued and growing recognition of VitalHub as industry leaders, both nationally and abroad. We would like to acknowledge and thank our investors, our customers, and our employees— whose continued support has worked together to make this happen. We are excited to see that our growth strategy has yielded such positive results and look forward to continuing to execute on our plan toward our vision of being a global solutions leader.”

“This year’s Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial,” said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, despite the constant uncertainty. This year’s winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.