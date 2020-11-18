OptimizeRx Ranked Number 432 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Attributes 217% Revenue Growth to Rapidly Expanding Digital Health Platform

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, has ranked 432 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. OptimizeRx grew revenue 217% from 2016 to 2019.



OptimizeRx CEO William Febbo credits the company’s innovative digital health solutions, expanding client base and dedicated team with the company’s 217% revenue growth. He stated: "It is an honor to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies. Our team has worked tirelessly and vigorously to get the company to where it is today. The company’s strong growth is a testament to our mission in providing quality, affordable healthcare solutions to both patients and physicians, especially in this post COVID world. We are positioned very well to capitalize on our near-term growth opportunities as we continue to provide long-term value for our shareholders.”