 

OptimizeRx Ranked Number 432 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Attributes 217% Revenue Growth to Rapidly Expanding Digital Health Platform

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, has ranked 432 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. OptimizeRx grew revenue 217% from 2016 to 2019.

OptimizeRx CEO William Febbo credits the company’s innovative digital health solutions, expanding client base and dedicated team with the company’s 217% revenue growth. He stated: "It is an honor to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies. Our team has worked tirelessly and vigorously to get the company to where it is today. The company’s strong growth is a testament to our mission in providing quality, affordable healthcare solutions to both patients and physicians, especially in this post COVID world. We are positioned very well to capitalize on our near-term growth opportunities as we continue to provide long-term value for our shareholders.”

Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader, commented: “For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives. We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

