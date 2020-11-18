 

What do the Pfizer Vaccine and BetterLife Pharma have in common?

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

New York City, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT), an emerging biotech company focused on development and commercialization of interferon (IFN) based therapeutics, recently provided a clinical and regulatory update for its AP-003 COVID-19 clinical trials using inhaled interferon alpha 2b.  While recent advancements in vaccines may seem to provide a glimmer of hope for bringing the pandemic to a close, it remains to be seen how safe and effective they will be, and for how long. The importance of life-saving COVID-19 therapeutics is as great ever, and the support for the Company’s use of interferon as a therapeutic for COVID-19 is compelling.

Recent research, summed up by an article from NBC which stated ‘’COVID-19 patients with life-threatening illness have antibodies that disable key immune system proteins called interferons’’, highlighted the latest findings on the importance of interferon and its role in fighting Covid-19  and other viral infections:

      ·Crucial Role of IFNs in Virus Infections

Type I IFNs are our natural first line of defence against ANY and ALL viruses. The human body has a non-specific surveillance system in all its cells, since any cell can be infected - that detects virus and immediately triggers a response in that cell.  This is true whether it is a respiratory virus targeting the airways and lungs (flu and coronaviruses), a virus that targets the liver (hepatitis B or C), the heart (Coxsackie virus), the gut (many enteric viruses), the brain (Zika), or whether the virus enters the skin through a mosquito bite (dengue, West Nile virus).

That immediate sensing of a virus leads immediately to the production of interferons - regardless of the virus. This is true for ALL viruses. 

This IFN response is highly important as some intelligent viruses have evolved to have specific genes that block this IFN response.  because viruses have co-evolved to very specifically have genes that will block this IFN response.   

According to Dr. Eleanor Fish, an expert on IFNs and member of the Scientific board for BetterLife, SARS-COV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) has within its viral genome a number of such trigger genes that are turned on immediately after the virus infects cells in the hosts airways which in turn produces factors that block IFN production.

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

What do the Pfizer Vaccine and BetterLife Pharma have in common? New York City, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT), an emerging biotech company focused on development and commercialization of interferon (IFN) based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...