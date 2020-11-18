What do the Pfizer Vaccine and BetterLife Pharma have in common?

New York City, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT), an emerging biotech company focused on development and commercialization of interferon (IFN) based therapeutics, recently provided a clinical and regulatory update for its AP-003 COVID-19 clinical trials using inhaled interferon alpha 2b. While recent advancements in vaccines may seem to provide a glimmer of hope for bringing the pandemic to a close, it remains to be seen how safe and effective they will be, and for how long. The importance of life-saving COVID-19 therapeutics is as great ever, and the support for the Company’s use of interferon as a therapeutic for COVID-19 is compelling.



Recent research, summed up by an article from NBC which stated ‘’COVID-19 patients with life-threatening illness have antibodies that disable key immune system proteins called interferons’’, highlighted the latest findings on the importance of interferon and its role in fighting Covid-19 and other viral infections:

· Crucial Role of IFNs in Virus Infections

Type I IFNs are our natural first line of defence against ANY and ALL viruses. The human body has a non-specific surveillance system in all its cells, since any cell can be infected - that detects virus and immediately triggers a response in that cell. This is true whether it is a respiratory virus targeting the airways and lungs (flu and coronaviruses), a virus that targets the liver (hepatitis B or C), the heart (Coxsackie virus), the gut (many enteric viruses), the brain (Zika), or whether the virus enters the skin through a mosquito bite (dengue, West Nile virus).

That immediate sensing of a virus leads immediately to the production of interferons - regardless of the virus. This is true for ALL viruses.

This IFN response is highly important as some intelligent viruses have evolved to have specific genes that block this IFN response. because viruses have co-evolved to very specifically have genes that will block this IFN response.

According to Dr. Eleanor Fish, an expert on IFNs and member of the Scientific board for BetterLife, SARS-COV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) has within its viral genome a number of such trigger genes that are turned on immediately after the virus infects cells in the hosts airways which in turn produces factors that block IFN production.