 

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp. (“iMD”), a novel, award winning platform designed for healthcare professionals at every level of care to better engage, inform and educate patients about their conditions and treatment plans. The platform features trusted, peer-reviewed healthcare resources.

iMD is a trusted platform used by healthcare professionals (including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health professionals), to provide factual, medical information that promotes positive patient behaviour in all health sectors. iMD’s intuitive platform provides a robust digital library and consultative visual component which is available on any digital device. iMD’s platform is populated with content licensing partnerships with Canada’s most respected health associations, pharmaceutical companies in addition to being backed and partnered with Apotex Pharmaceuticals, one of Canada’s largest pharmaceuticals companies with $2 billion in annual sales, which currently has an 18% equity stake in iMD.

The platform has access to over 7.5 million patients and is currently being used by over 10,000 healthcare professionals and other users including: 3,800 doctors, 2,000 pharmacies, 140 hospitals, and 150 specialty clinics. In addition, iMD has partnerships with over 30 global pharmaceuticals companies, 18 digital healthcare integration providers, Health Canada and over 60 healthcare associations in North America. iMD’s robust medical library already has over 80,000 patient friendly images, brochures and videos covering 2,100 health conditions, which includes the medical Mayo Clinic library. The platform has a great return on investment (ROI) for healthcare practitioners as it increases efficiency, improves patient engagement, reduces costs and saves time.

Kevin Delano, CEO and Founder of iMD has plans to expand iMD across Canada, North America, Mexico and the Middle East. Kevin has been leading iMD for the last 10 years and has a strong entrepreneurial background, having created / co-founded a number of businesses in the sales and marketing disciplines. The iMD team will have access to CloudMD’s resources and capital to expedite its expansion and continue growing the business. Kevin will be responsible for leading the continued global expansion of iMD.

