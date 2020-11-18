NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, November 19, 2020

NexTech’s live presentation will take place at 1:00 PM E T on Thursday , November 19 , 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg, will be presenting at a special Proactive Investors Livestream focusing on NexTech and the innovative Augmented Reality solutions behind its triple-digit sales growth .

Please click the link below to register for the Livestream:

CLICK TO REGISTER FOR LIVESTR E AM

Passcode: 519400

Evan will update investors on NexTech’s latest technological advances, the recent Q3 record revenue growth with Bookings of $6.7 million, +327% growth over Q3 2019 and the company's progress as it pursues four multi-billion-dollar verticals in AR.

Q3 2020 Financial highlights:

Total Bookings $6.7 million +327% growth over Q3 2019

Record revenue grows 200% to $4.7 million

Record backlog of $2 million

Gross Profit grows 344% to $3.0 million with a 63% margin

Working Capital of $13.6 million

Full report has been filed and is available on SEDAR

Other Q3 Highlights:

Filed to up-list its stock to NASDAQ Capital Market July 2 nd

Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO

Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities

Company became approved Microsoft partner

Launched new distribution deals with well-known consumer brands including Dyson, Philips Norelco, Mr. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cuisinart

Landed $250,000 EdTech AR contract with Ryerson University

Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a start-up entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through Super Ventures

Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration

Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities

Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to rival Zoom and address Telemedicine and EdTech Markets

The company has issued 500,000 3-year stock options exercisable at $7.24 to its employees under its stock option plan. Also, Felix Ritscher was issued 4,555 common shares with a standard 4-month restriction as a signing bonus.