Clikia Corp Welcomes John Cormier, Founder of WatchFacts, to Board of Directors

“John brings tremendous experience and relevant expertise to our board, and we believe he will be a perfect fit, inspiring confidence in our stakeholders and opening up new relationships and opportunities for our Maison Luxe luxury goods segment,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe.

FORT LEE, NJ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce the addition of John Cormier to its Board of Directors. Mr. Cormier is the current CEO of WatchFacts ( WatchFacts.com ), a company based in Miami, FL, that verifies and scores the authenticity of luxury watches, among other related services, with notable clients, including Amazon.com, eBay, Walmart and Signet. WatchFacts is best credited for launching Amazon’s Certified Pre-Owned Watch program (now known as ‘Amazon Renewed’) in the USA, Canada, and Europe as well as eBay’s Authenticate program featured in the USA, Japan, and Europe.

As WatchFacts founder and CEO, Mr. Cormier has a longstanding passion for quality timepieces. John had an early formative experience involving his purchase of what turned out to be an inauthentic Rolex. That experience set him on a mission to prevent others from falling into the same trap when contemplating the purchase of a previously owned luxury watch. WatchFacts is the result.

Clikia management notes that the verification of the authenticity of luxury timepieces is a core factor in the developing brand and reputation of Maison Luxe, which forms the foundation of its value proposition to its customers and shareholders. Having the founder and leader of a successful enterprise predicated on precisely that function represents a powerful addition.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.