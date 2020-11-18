 

Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Mr. Dickerson will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1 beginning at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Mr. Durn will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET and the Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 11:40 a.m. PT / 2:40 p.m. ET.

Mr. Durn will also participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of these sessions will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations and a replay of each event will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


