Giyani Appoints New CFO, Receives Renewal of Final Licence in Botswana and Files Q3 2020 Interim Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Omar Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective November 17, 2020. In addition, the Company announces the successful renewal of prospecting licence (258/2017) in Botswana (“Renewed Prospecting Licence”). Also today, the Company announces the filing of its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, including development highlights from the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill”), in Botswana.

Mr. Gonzalez’s appointment follows the resignation of the Company’s former CFO, Mr. Aamer Siddiqui who resigned to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Gonzalez is a senior employee of Marrelli Support Services Inc. (“Marrelli Services”). Marrelli Services provides the Company with CFO and accounting services.

Renewal of Prospecting Licence

Giyani’s wholly owned Botswana subsidiary, Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Ltd (“Menzi”), was granted the Renewed Prospecting Licence by the Department of Mines on November 13, 2020. The Renewed Prospecting Licence relates to the Company’s Lobatse prospect.

K.Hill, Giyani’s flagship project and the Otse prospect licences were renewed in June this year, as announced on June 26, 2020. The Renewed Prospecting Licence has been granted for a term of 2 years, ending on December 31, 2022.

The Lobatse prospect has a similar geology to that of K.Hill, with a near-surface, stratiform manganese mineralisation hosted in a siliceous shale/sandstone. Lobatse is located near the South African border, 45km from K.Hill and is within trucking distance of K.Hill.

All of the Company’s Menzi’s prospecting licences have been renewed and represent a total licence area of 2,588km2 as detailed in the following table:

Menzi’s Current Licences

PL Number Licence Area (km2) District Expiry Date PL258/2017 95 South East District December 31, 2022 PL294/2016 479 South East District June 30, 2022 PL297/2016 483 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL298/2016 479 South East District June 30, 2022 PL322/2016 438 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL336/2016 118 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL337/2016 144 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL338/2016 127 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL339/2016 77 Southern District June 30, 2022 PL340/2016 148 Southern District June 30, 2022

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented: