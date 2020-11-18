Oshkosh Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that after more than 15 years of service to the Company, Wilson R. Jones will be retiring as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective April 2, 2021. Consistent with the Company’s robust succession plan, John C. Pfeifer, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named Jones’ successor and will serve as President and CEO, also effective April 2, 2021.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this great Company for the last five years,” said Jones. “I am proud of the achievements we have made in our culture, products and services and know they would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our 15,000 dedicated and talented team members around the world. Oshkosh is well positioned for the future, and I believe it is the right time to welcome John Pfeifer as our next CEO. Having worked closely with John since he joined us in 2019, I have seen his commitment to our People First culture. Under his leadership, the Company will continue to drive innovation, serve our customers and advance our business around the world. I look forward to supporting John and the team to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”

“Wilson has led our Company through numerous milestones, achieving significant growth and delivering value to our shareholders,” said Stephen D. Newlin, independent Chairman of the Board. “He instituted our People First culture - empowering team members, inspiring collaboration and prioritizing personal and professional development across the organization. On behalf of the Board, management team and entire Oshkosh organization, I thank Wilson for his strong leadership and contributions to the Company.”

Newlin continued, “John is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our business and culture, and we are pleased to name him the next CEO of Oshkosh. Since joining Oshkosh last year, John has been instrumental in advancing the Company’s key strategic initiatives and effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while prioritizing the health and safety of our teams and communities. With more than 25 years of management experience and a strong track record of executing and delivering sales and earnings growth, the Board is confident that John is the right person to drive sustainable value creation.”