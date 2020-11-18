Light Media Reports Exponential Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth as 102.1 The King Gains Market Share

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that its flagship multimedia platform known as 102.1 The King is now covering the 5.5 million residents of metro Atlanta with 24/7 Christmas music. This holiday shift in programming is strategically important in increasing market share and leadership. 102.1 The King saw its revenues climb exponentially during the political season, which will see the company post its highest generating revenues ever in Q4. Listen live via your car if you are in metro Atlanta or online via 1021TheKing.com – or – http://www.1021TheKing.com .

According to Light Media CEO Danny Wilson, "Bringing some joy at the end of a challenging year for many, 102.1 The King is the first and currently only multimedia platform and radio station playing Christmas music in metro Atlanta, and the community response has been overwhelmingly positive. This strategic move to be the first to launch holiday favorites is resulting in dividends of increased market share and listenership, which we expect will carry-over to 2021.