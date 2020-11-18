 

Light Media Reports Exponential Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth as 102.1 The King Gains Market Share

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that its flagship multimedia platform known as 102.1 The King is now covering the 5.5 million residents of metro Atlanta with 24/7 Christmas music. This holiday shift in programming is strategically important in increasing market share and leadership. 102.1 The King saw its revenues climb exponentially during the political season, which will see the company post its highest generating revenues ever in Q4. Listen live via your car if you are in metro Atlanta or online via 1021TheKing.com – or – http://www.1021TheKing.com.

According to Light Media CEO Danny Wilson, "Bringing some joy at the end of a challenging year for many, 102.1 The King is the first and currently only multimedia platform and radio station playing Christmas music in metro Atlanta, and the community response has been overwhelmingly positive. This strategic move to be the first to launch holiday favorites is resulting in dividends of increased market share and listenership, which we expect will carry-over to 2021. 

Q4 2020 will show revenues climbing dramatically versus Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, and as a cure for Cov-19 becomes more of a reality, this will bode extremely well for those multimedia conglomerates, like Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), who have streamlined operations, reduced/eliminated debt and weathered the storm. Light Media is in the final stages of closing a powerful strategic alliance that is poised to result in even greater revenue growth in 2021 and beyond. We are excited to report this growth and future upcoming progress.”

About 102.1 The King:  102.1 The King, Your True Leader, serves Metro Atlanta (24/7) via an eclectic mix of Classic Hits music that uplifts, enlightens and inspires 24/7. For more information and to listen live now, visit: http://www.InspirationalGospel.com or http://www.1021TheKing.com.

About Light Media:  Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit:www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit:www.LightMediaNetwork.comwww.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

PCG Advisory
646-823-8656
lgmh@lightmedianetwork.com


