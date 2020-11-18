 

Oncocyte Presents New Data on Its DetermaIO Test at Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

Data demonstrate that DetermaIO can be run successfully using limited tissue from small biopsy specimens, overcoming the significant challenges associated with tissue availability for molecular testing

Low tissue requirement may help to identify more patients for immunotherapy treatment

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the presentation of data on its DetermaIO test at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Virtual Conference being held virtually November 16-20. DetermaIO is a CLIA validated test currently available for research use in clinical trials. The test uses real-time PCR to measure expression of 27 genes and a proprietary immune-oncology (IO) algorithm with demonstrated predictive capabilities for patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The biology behind the test, which assesses the entire tumor microenvironment, may identify resistance mechanisms that may be overcome by second generation therapies.

These new data being presented at AMP demonstrate that the test is reproducible at tissue inputs compatible with small tissue samples, thus potentially increasing the number of patients who would qualify for testing. As little as 2mm2 of tissue, or a single slide, was required to generate reproducible results in the study. This tissue requirement is as much as ten-fold lower than required for some marketed NGS gene panel tests. For example, PD-L1 testing requires 3-5 slides while tumor mutational burden (TMB) requires as many as ten slides for testing, often times exhausting the tumor tissue available. In lung cancer, it is estimated that 15-30% of samples from biopsies have insufficient tissue for standard molecular tests. The Company believes that these data, together with an anticipated turnaround time of three to five business days for test results, could position DetermaIO as a convenient and practical choice when the test becomes available for use in routine clinical testing.

