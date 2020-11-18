Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Presentation material from SpareBank 1 Markets webseminar Please find attached the presentation held by CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Klara Lise Aasen at the SpareBank 1 Markets webseminar on niche banks today, 18 November 2020. The presentation is also available at www.banknorwegian.no/IR. Contact …



