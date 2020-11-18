 

The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that UK-based Powerful Media Ltd delivered an incredible online edition of the 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards, using ARHT's Virtual Global Stage.

The Black Excellence Awards is an annual celebration and awards show created to recognize UK professionals of African, African Caribbean and African American descent who have been inducted into the Powerlist. A yearly publication produced by Powerful Media that highlights Black leaders and professionals in the UK who are making a significant impact in their industries and their communities. This year's inductees included several leading professionals as well as Formula1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton in the top spot as the Powerlist Number 1.

"Since we could not celebrate in-person this year, we wanted to make sure that we were still going to be able to hold the Awards in a manner that would maintain the high standards that they have come to be known for," stated Powerful Media CEO, Michael Eboda. "ARHT's Virtual Global Stage was the perfect solution to make sure the experience online was memorable and impactful. This event is an important annual celebration of Black professionals in the UK. It helps inspire many future leaders in our community, so it was vital for us to make sure the experience lived up to everyone's expectations and honoured our inductees appropriately."

The Awards were held on November 17, 2020, in partnership with JP Morgan, and also sponsored by PwC, Linklaters LLP, Herman Miller, Refinitiv, Facebook and The Executive Leadership Council. The event helps spur more opportunities within the Black community in the UK and plays a crucial role in recognizing individuals and creating a network to connect Black professionals with leading organizations to recruit some of the brightest Black talent in the UK, driving diversity into the workplace.

"We're very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Powerful Media and bring the very first online version of Black Excellence Awards to life," stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "What a great initiative to be a part of, and it was great to see an organization that helps celebrate leadership and innovation utilize a leading technology like the Virtual Global Stage as a way to propel their event to the next level."

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1 TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
ARHT Media Grants Options
11.11.20
ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province
10.11.20
ARHT Media Honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at Digie Awards at Realcomm 2020 in Colorado
30.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results; Revenue Increases 133% Year Over Year; Strategic Partnerships Added in USA, Canada & Brazil; HoloPod Permanent Display Deployed in October
28.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Debentureholder Approval of Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures
26.10.20
ARHT Media To Host Annual General Meeting And Investor Presentation On Nov 4, 2020 Including Live Q&A
23.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un