The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1

The Black Excellence Awards is an annual celebration and awards show created to recognize UK professionals of African, African Caribbean and African American descent who have been inducted into the Powerlist. A yearly publication produced by Powerful Media that highlights Black leaders and professionals in the UK who are making a significant impact in their industries and their communities. This year's inductees included several leading professionals as well as Formula1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton in the top spot as the Powerlist Number 1.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that UK-based Powerful Media Ltd delivered an incredible online edition of the 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards, using ARHT's Virtual Global Stage.

"Since we could not celebrate in-person this year, we wanted to make sure that we were still going to be able to hold the Awards in a manner that would maintain the high standards that they have come to be known for," stated Powerful Media CEO, Michael Eboda. "ARHT's Virtual Global Stage was the perfect solution to make sure the experience online was memorable and impactful. This event is an important annual celebration of Black professionals in the UK. It helps inspire many future leaders in our community, so it was vital for us to make sure the experience lived up to everyone's expectations and honoured our inductees appropriately."

The Awards were held on November 17, 2020, in partnership with JP Morgan, and also sponsored by PwC, Linklaters LLP, Herman Miller, Refinitiv, Facebook and The Executive Leadership Council. The event helps spur more opportunities within the Black community in the UK and plays a crucial role in recognizing individuals and creating a network to connect Black professionals with leading organizations to recruit some of the brightest Black talent in the UK, driving diversity into the workplace.

"We're very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Powerful Media and bring the very first online version of Black Excellence Awards to life," stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "What a great initiative to be a part of, and it was great to see an organization that helps celebrate leadership and innovation utilize a leading technology like the Virtual Global Stage as a way to propel their event to the next level."