LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has placed a MiQLab system into the clinical microbiology laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) as part of its Early Access Program. Penn Vet provides testing for animal patients at both the Ryan Veterinary Hospital and patients of practices across the US, processing thousands of samples each year.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “We are very excited to be placing our first completed commercial MiQLab system in the Penn Vet microbiology laboratory for their evaluation. This is a tremendous step in delivering our technology into the veterinary market and beyond.”

The MiQLab system represents a true breakthrough for veterinary medicine as there is currently no technology available that has been designed for in-clinic, point-of-care multiplex testing for pathogens and markers of antibiotic resistance. This new technology will empower veterinarians to make faster, evidence-based treatment decisions for greater confidence in the therapies they are prescribing.

LexaGene’s Early Access Program is an opportunity for forward-looking veterinarians to gain early access to the commercial application of the technology to significantly improve their current turnaround times for testing.

Dr. Shelley Rankin, Professor of Microbiology, Head of Diagnostic Services and Chief of Clinical Microbiology at Penn Vet, states, “My laboratory is looking forward to evaluating this fully automated instrument that will allow us to rapidly test clinical samples by PCR to identify pathogens and antimicrobial resistance factors. I’ve been in this field for many years and I am passionate about advancing diagnostics. LexaGene’s technology is the first automated PCR technology available in the veterinary field and the closest I’ve seen to a “STAT” microbiology test. I’m very excited to have this unique opportunity to evaluate the MiQLab at Penn Vet. I hope that it will provide us with the ability to quickly return results to clinicians, which will have a significant impact on patient treatment decisions and antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary medicine.”