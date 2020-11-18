 

LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 13:58  |  78   |   |   

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has placed a MiQLab system into the clinical microbiology laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) as part of its Early Access Program. Penn Vet provides testing for animal patients at both the Ryan Veterinary Hospital and patients of practices across the US, processing thousands of samples each year.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “We are very excited to be placing our first completed commercial MiQLab system in the Penn Vet microbiology laboratory for their evaluation. This is a tremendous step in delivering our technology into the veterinary market and beyond.”

The MiQLab system represents a true breakthrough for veterinary medicine as there is currently no technology available that has been designed for in-clinic, point-of-care multiplex testing for pathogens and markers of antibiotic resistance. This new technology will empower veterinarians to make faster, evidence-based treatment decisions for greater confidence in the therapies they are prescribing.

LexaGene’s Early Access Program is an opportunity for forward-looking veterinarians to gain early access to the commercial application of the technology to significantly improve their current turnaround times for testing.

Dr. Shelley Rankin, Professor of Microbiology, Head of Diagnostic Services and Chief of Clinical Microbiology at Penn Vet, states, “My laboratory is looking forward to evaluating this fully automated instrument that will allow us to rapidly test clinical samples by PCR to identify pathogens and antimicrobial resistance factors. I’ve been in this field for many years and I am passionate about advancing diagnostics. LexaGene’s technology is the first automated PCR technology available in the veterinary field and the closest I’ve seen to a “STAT” microbiology test. I’m very excited to have this unique opportunity to evaluate the MiQLab at Penn Vet. I hope that it will provide us with the ability to quickly return results to clinicians, which will have a significant impact on patient treatment decisions and antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary medicine.”

Seite 1 von 2
Lexagene Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
LexaGene Receives Purchase Order from a Multinational Biotechnology Company
13.11.20
LexaGene Announces Results of Annual General Shareholder’s Meeting
10.11.20
LexaGene to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
138
ist hier jemand investiert??????