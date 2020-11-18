 

Teledyne Imaging announces development of new generation of CMOS sensors and cameras

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, part of Teledyne Technologies, announces the development of a new generation of CMOS sensors and cameras. The initiative involves several groups within Teledyne Imaging, focused on the development, fabrication, and supply of CMOS detectors and cameras for the scientific research and commercial markets including astronomy, soft X-ray, microscopy, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging.

“We are very pleased to launch this new initiative,” states Edwin Roks, Group President of Teledyne Digital Imaging. “This is a natural extension of our legacy of sensor and camera development in both CCD and CMOS, and is designed to meet the needs of emerging markets and applications. It represents the strength of the Teledyne organization, and the value of the acquisition strategy we have implemented, by combining our expertise across several business units, from sensor design to cameras and system interface.”

These new initiatives will meet the increasing demand for higher performing sensor technology by combining essential elements of both CCD and CMOS sensors in a new generation of devices that are distinctly different from anything currently available on the market. Our customers, in nearly every vertical market segment, are asking for the optimal combination of resolution, pixel size, sensitivity and speed. These new designs will include multiple imaging formats up to 66 megapixel, quantum efficiency up to 95%, as well as ultra-low noise and high speed readout. Teledyne will also incorporate their expertise in sensor and electronic cooling to further increase performance.

The project will combine the efforts of multiple groups at Teledyne Digital Imaging segment with over five decades of experience in advanced CCD and CMOS detector and camera technologies. The first sensor and camera prototypes will be available in Q4 2021, with full scale production in 2022.

About Teledyne Imaging

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage. To register for more information please contact Debby Flint-Baum (debby.flint-baum@teledyne.com).

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are

primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

Media Contact:
Debby Flint-Baum, Teledyne Imaging
Tel: +1 978 268 0327 | debby.flint-baum@teledyne.com


Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne Imaging announces development of new generation of CMOS sensors and cameras THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teledyne Imaging, part of Teledyne Technologies, announces the development of a new generation of CMOS sensors and cameras. The initiative involves several groups within Teledyne Imaging, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded $85 Million NASA Contract to Provide Key Stage of NASA’s Space Launch System Vehicle Returning Astronauts to the Moon
10.11.20
Teledyne to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference
03.11.20
Teledyne Imaging’s virtual event to showcase latest solutions for industrial imaging
21.10.20
Teledyne Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results
20.10.20
Teledyne Appoints Michelle Kumbier to Board of Directors
20.10.20
Teledyne Imaging’s new Z-Trak2 family of 3D profile sensors delivers up to 45K profiles/sec
20.10.20
Teledyne’s Digital “Eyes” Enable NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission to See