 

Bank Norwegian AS Presentation material from SpareBank 1 Markets webseminar

Please find attached the presentation held by CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Klara Lise Aasen at the SpareBank 1 Markets webseminar on niche banks today, 18 November 2020. The presentation is also available at www.banknorwegian.no/IR.


CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

