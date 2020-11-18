Exterran Corporation Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE: EXTN) first sustainability report is giving investors, customers, employees and contractors, and other community stakeholders a closer look at the Company’s commitment to providing sustainable, environmentally conscious solutions for the oil, gas, water and power markets.



President and CEO Andrew Way says an eye on sustainability is the right way to do business. “We align our business strategy with our sustainability goals. By focusing on the 3,500 people who work here, the environment we all share and communities around our locations, we can make a positive impact and create value for our Company and our stakeholders.”