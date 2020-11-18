Shockwave Medical to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that it will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, scheduled to be held December 1 to 3, 2020.



Shockwave's management is scheduled for a live fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.