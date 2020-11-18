 

Nine of the Top Global Car Manufacturers Turbocharge CX with Bright Pattern

Leading car manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America have deployed Bright Pattern's cloud omnichannel contact center software to power and improve customer service, sales, and marketing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by nine multinational car manufacturers, including the largest and second largest car manufacturers worldwide, the largest seller of luxury vehicles, and the global market leader in hybrid vehicles.

Bright Pattern contact center software has been chosen by automobile manufacturers because of its ease of use, enterprise functionality, scalability, reliability, variety of traditional and digital channels, plug-and-play integrations, and AI-powered functionality for easy deployment and management of virtual or remote agents. Two auto companies selected Bright Pattern in the last quarter, bringing the total of global auto companies now using Bright Pattern up to nine. Bright Pattern was first selected by a global luxury auto manufacturer but is now being used by brands covering much of the automotive market.

"Bright Pattern powers customer service, sales, and marketing functions for several of the leading automobile brands," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Whether these brands are supporting luxury buyers or more cost-conscious buyers, all customers expect the best when it comes to basic customer support or concierge services. Bright Pattern provides innovative, personalized, omnichannel communications these companies need with the easiest to use and highest ROI cloud contact center platform." 

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

