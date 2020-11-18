 

Deluxe Sees Double Digit Increase in Business Incorporation in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, announced that demand for its small business incorporation services increased 10 percent in 2020 over 2019. The increase was driven by incorporations of construction, trucking, cleaning services, online sales, consulting, food trucks, landscaping and real estate companies. The acceleration of entrepreneurship coincides with an increase in COVID-19 related unemployment and desire by more people to control their financial future by starting businesses.

“Small business owners are starting new ventures and careers in the middle of a pandemic,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “We think the increased use of Deluxe incorporation services is a leading indicator of small business futures and shows optimism in the small business market going into 2021. These entrepreneurs are risking it all, even at such an uncertain time. Deluxe has proudly supported the incredible pioneering spirit of small business owners for 105 years.”

Deluxe is a recognized leader in business services and products supporting 4.5 million small businesses, and more than 4,000 financial institutions. “Championing Business so Communities Thrive” is more than just a tagline. Deluxe technology and innovations support businesses throughout their lifecycle, from incorporation to maturity.

“Our analysis suggests many Americans are pivoting to entrepreneurship despite the headwinds of pandemic uncertainty,” said Garry Capers, president of Cloud Solutions for Deluxe. “Whether they were laid off from a corporate job or transitioned from one small business venture to another, the increase in small business formation signals continued confidence in the American dream of owning your own business. This acceleration follows a similar pattern following the economic downturn of 2007-08.”

This holiday season, Deluxe is bringing awareness to the need to support small businesses, especially when consumers may be relying on online options. A new Deluxe/Harris Poll of more than 2,000 Americans found that 86 percent are concerned about the pandemic-induced effects on small businesses within their communities. Yet people want to support small business owners, and entrepreneurs continue to start new businesses while finding new ways to keep their customers safe in communities large and small across the country.

“Small businesses are always going to be the lifeblood of the economy. If we can bring awareness, especially now, during the busiest retail time of the year, we can help new and established business owners thrive,” McCarthy said. “We have a storied history of supporting and cheering-on small businesses. Our support is more important than ever this year.”

From online purchases, to delivery, to socially distanced in-person experiences, small businesses have fully adapted to the new reality. Deluxe business experts know this first-hand, not only through their daily interactions with small business owners, and through the Deluxe Small Business Revolution television series, now in its fifth season. Annually, the public chooses one small town in the US to receive a $500,000 small business makeover from Deluxe. This year, when filming began in Fredonia, NY, Deluxe business professionals walked side-by-side with seven business owners to help them with products, services and business advice to survive COVID-19. The series can be viewed on Hulu, Amazon Prime and at www.smallbusinessrevolution.org.

For more information about Deluxe’s business incorporation services, visit www.deluxe.com/smallbusiness.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands and processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume, positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

Deluxe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deluxe Sees Double Digit Increase in Business Incorporation in 2020 Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, announced that demand for its small business incorporation services increased 10 percent in 2020 over 2019. The increase was driven by incorporations of construction, trucking, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Deluxe Launches New Season of Small Business Revolution, Filmed Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
05.11.20
Deluxe Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Regular Dividend
27.10.20
Deluxe Launches Reviews Promoter Tool to Help Small Business Owners Manage Online Reviews