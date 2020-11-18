KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced a significant milestone: delivering over 11,000 solar-powered homes. KB Home has been a pioneer in solar homebuilding and was one of the first national homebuilders to offer solar. In 2011, the company introduced its first all-solar community, taking an early leadership position in the industry. At a time when many builders had deemed sustainable housing a “luxury,” KB Home recognized the potential solar-powered homes presented. The homebuilder established a solar home program that put energy-efficient homeownership within reach for thousands of buyers, offering a winning combination of helping to lower their utility bills and reduce their environmental footprint.

“We are proud to have delivered over 11,000 solar homes, a milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to building energy-efficient homes,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “Our innovative new solar homes help our homeowners lower their overall utility costs and enable them to enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle.”

For nearly a decade, KB has partnered exclusively with SunPower to offer all-solar communities, developing an enduring partnership in the process. More recently, KB Home became the first homebuilder to offer SunPower’s new OneRoofTM product, a complete roof-integrated solar system ideal for the new-home market.

“KB Home has long been at the forefront of prioritizing renewable energy in new-home construction, and we extend a big congratulations to them on delivering over 11,000 homes equipped with SunPower’s systems, more homes than any other homebuilder in the nation,” said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President of North American Channels at SunPower. “SunPower’s durable and attractive roof-integrated solar system enables KB homebuyers to lower their cost of energy and reduce their carbon footprint—a winning combination."

Today, all KB homes are designed to meet or exceed ENERGY STAR certification standards, meaning the homes can have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. In fact, KB has delivered over 146,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes, a milestone that surpasses all other homebuilders. With the addition of solar to an ENERGY STAR certified home, KB homeowners can further reduce their environmental footprint and their electricity bills. To date, KB solar homes have produced an estimated 428 million total kilowatt hours of electrical power, reducing CO 2 emissions by an estimated 668 million pounds—the equivalent of removing over 64,000 cars from the road for an entire year.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

