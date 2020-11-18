 

KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced a significant milestone: delivering over 11,000 solar-powered homes. KB Home has been a pioneer in solar homebuilding and was one of the first national homebuilders to offer solar. In 2011, the company introduced its first all-solar community, taking an early leadership position in the industry. At a time when many builders had deemed sustainable housing a “luxury,” KB Home recognized the potential solar-powered homes presented. The homebuilder established a solar home program that put energy-efficient homeownership within reach for thousands of buyers, offering a winning combination of helping to lower their utility bills and reduce their environmental footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005170/en/

KB Home marks significant milestone of over 11,000 solar-powered homes delivered. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home marks significant milestone of over 11,000 solar-powered homes delivered. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to have delivered over 11,000 solar homes, a milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to building energy-efficient homes,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “Our innovative new solar homes help our homeowners lower their overall utility costs and enable them to enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle.”

For nearly a decade, KB has partnered exclusively with SunPower to offer all-solar communities, developing an enduring partnership in the process. More recently, KB Home became the first homebuilder to offer SunPower’s new OneRoofTM product, a complete roof-integrated solar system ideal for the new-home market.

“KB Home has long been at the forefront of prioritizing renewable energy in new-home construction, and we extend a big congratulations to them on delivering over 11,000 homes equipped with SunPower’s systems, more homes than any other homebuilder in the nation,” said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President of North American Channels at SunPower. “SunPower’s durable and attractive roof-integrated solar system enables KB homebuyers to lower their cost of energy and reduce their carbon footprint—a winning combination."

Today, all KB homes are designed to meet or exceed ENERGY STAR certification standards, meaning the homes can have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. In fact, KB has delivered over 146,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes, a milestone that surpasses all other homebuilders. With the addition of solar to an ENERGY STAR certified home, KB homeowners can further reduce their environmental footprint and their electricity bills. To date, KB solar homes have produced an estimated 428 million total kilowatt hours of electrical power, reducing CO2 emissions by an estimated 668 million pounds—the equivalent of removing over 64,000 cars from the road for an entire year.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

For more information on KB Home's sustainability initiatives, visit kbhome.com/sustainability.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced a significant milestone: delivering over 11,000 solar-powered homes. KB Home has been a pioneer in solar homebuilding and was one of the first national homebuilders to offer solar. In 2011, the company introduced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Villa Collection
12.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camden Courts, Its Latest New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
11.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, Its Latest New-Home Community in Dixon, California
10.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Grady Pointe, a New-Home Community in Sarasota, Florida, Priced From the Low $300,000s
30.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida
29.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tarim, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas
27.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woodside Farms, Its Latest New-home Community in Seguin, Texas
22.10.20
KB Home Wins 2020 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for Advancing Water Efficiency