New Jersey Government Awards CompuCom a Class D Electronic Waste Recycling Permit

CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Class D Permit (Universal Waste) for its facility in Paulsboro, New Jersey. The permit, established under the New Jersey electronic waste management act, enables CompuCom to operate as an e-waste recycling facility for the safe and environmentally sound management of end-of-life electronic devices and components.

“CompuCom is honored to have accomplished this certification which recognizes our competence in the proper handling and disposal of e-waste in the state of New Jersey,” said Mick Slattery, president for CompuCom. “As the accumulation of e-waste continues to grow, we have partnered with our parent company, The ODP Corporation to establish the GreenerOffice program to help our customers assess and minimize their environmental impact on the planet.”