 

SG Blocks Joint Venture Partnership Clarity Mobile Ventures Signs Agreement to Provide Coronavirus Tests For Passengers and Employees at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that its Clarity Mobile Venture (“CMV”) partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions has signed an agreement with the City of Los Angeles to provide a full-service modular COVID-19 laboratory and testing facility onsite at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The facility will be located across from Terminal 6 and is expected to open in early December 2020. At this facility, PCR tests will be administered with results available within 3 hours for passengers and airline crew, and no later than 24 hours for airport employees. Additionally, other rapid coronavirus tests including antigen tests will be provided.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005295/en/

Rendering of the forthcoming COVID test laboratory that will open at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rendering of the forthcoming COVID test laboratory that will open at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re very pleased to announce that we have signed a definitive agreement with the City of Los Angeles to provide rapid testing to all passengers and employees at LAX to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We believe that providing this key service at one of the nation’s largest domestic and international airports will help travelers feel comfortable again,” stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. “We are very proud that SG Blocks is able to respond to this significant public health need as the travel industry looks to recover.”

“We believe a full-service modular testing and collection site at LAX can be a model for airports and other transportation providers around the world who seek a near term solution to enhance passenger and employee safety and peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Andrew Whalley, Chairman with Grimshaw Architects.

The test site, created in partnership by SG Blocks and Grimshaw Architects, will utilize the SG Blocks D-Tec 2 Testing Pods. Clarity Mobile Ventures will be the primary operator of the facility and will deploy the GeneFinder test for COVID-19, produced by OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd, a South Korea-based global manufacturer and distributor of medical-grade diagnostic tests and equipment.

The facility will have the capacity for 1,000 PCR tests per eight-hour shift in its current capacity. Both COVID-19 RT-PCR tests as well as rapid Antigen tests will be available. The testing site will be a five-minute walk from the main terminal at LAX.

