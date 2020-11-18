 

MedAvail and MYOS RENS Technology Announce Closing of Business Combination

MedAvail, Inc. (“MedAvail”), a leading technology-enabled pharmacy organization that embeds pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology, announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle. The combined company will focus on the MedAvail business and its shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new trading symbol "MDVL." The current MYOS RENS muscle health business will be spun off as a private unaffiliated company.

MedAvail will be led by its current experienced executive team with Ed Kilroy as CEO.

“We are excited to partner with our private placement investors as we continue to execute on MedAvail’s growth plan as a public company,” said Mr. Kilroy. “We believe MedAvail is uniquely positioned in the healthcare value chain. Our experience to date has demonstrated that by embedding pharmacy at these points of care we can positively impact medication adherence and deliver superior customer satisfaction. Our presence in each clinic drives our customer acquisition, allowing us to build a substantial pharmacy business in each clinic we deploy. We also provide our customers free home courier delivery. Currently we are deployed in Arizona and California with plans to open new care settings in Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Texas in the future.”

MedAvail currently deploys its proprietary MedCenter solution through two distinct commercialization channels: its SpotRx full-service retail pharmacy platform in the United States, which has over 40 clinics deployed across Arizona and California, and its technologies channel which sells its MedCenter kiosk and licenses its software to large retailers and health systems.

Cowen served as financial and capital markets advisor to MedAvail, and Lake Street Capital Markets acted as a placement agent on the private offering. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC served as legal counsel to MedAvail. H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as financial advisor to MYOS RENS, and Hiller, PC and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as legal counsel to MYOS RENS.

About MedAvail

MedAvail is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

