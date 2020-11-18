 

Celanese Launches POM ECO-B as Mass-Balance Bio-Based Option for Existing Products

Demand for materials with renewable content and lower environmental impact is growing across customer segments. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today launched a sustainable polyacetal (POM) product offering known as POM ECO-B to support the growing demand.

POM ECO-B allows customers to realize reduction in carbon dioxide emission in their end-use products and advance toward their renewable content goals. Celanese believes that this offering has a strong value proposition for customers in the automotive, consumer products and medical device industries where footprint reduction or renewable content is important.

Celanese’s POM ECO-B contains up to 97% bio-content via a mass-balance approach as certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC+). It reduces carbon dioxide footprint per kilogram of POM polymer by more than half without any impact on properties or need for requalification.

“Celanese is committed to enhancing our specialty materials product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in sustainable product developments. Today’s launch of Celanese POM ECO-B is yet another example of our focus on developing functionalized grades that meet rigorous technical specifications while offering eco-friendly content options for customers,” said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials, Celanese.

Product Availability & Contacts
 To further discuss POM ECO-B, please reach out to a Celanese commercial representative via the following regional email contacts:

For more information on product features and benefits, please visit the following website: https://www.celanese.com/engineered-materials/products/Hostaform-POM-- ....

For additional information regarding Celanese’s sustainability efforts and products, visit https://www.celanese.com/sustainability/.

About Celanese
 Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Risk factors include those that are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

