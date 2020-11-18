Allscripts Announces New Share Repurchase Program

The new share repurchase program replaces the previously existing share repurchase program, which authorized Allscripts to repurchase $250 million of its common share through December 31, 2020. Allscripts has repurchased the entire amount available under the prior program.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program under which Allscripts may purchase up to $300 million of its common stock through December 31, 2021.

"Extending and expanding Allscripts share repurchase program represents an attractive component of our capital deployment strategy," said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer.

Allscripts plans to repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, through transactions that may be characterized as derivatives (including accelerated share repurchases), or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares or value that will be repurchased under the stock repurchase program, and Allscripts may discontinue purchases at any time. Whether Allscripts makes any repurchases will depend on many factors, including but not limited to its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of Allscripts shares, and other factors that management considers relevant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events or developments, our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements with the meaning of these laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and other public filings with the SEC for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. The statements herein speak only as of their date and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.

