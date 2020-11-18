 

VMware Announces Availability of Enterprise Blockchain Platform

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the commercial availability of VMware Blockchain to provide a digital foundation that enterprises can trust to build business networks and deploy business-critical decentralized applications. With VMware Blockchain, businesses are provided an extensible and scalable enterprise-grade platform to unlock data silos and free up data to flow securely, privately and instantaneously.

Businesses run on data and workflows where shared sources of truth can create unrealized value, however complexities exist. Data is often siloed within enterprise boundaries, resulting in inefficient and costly steps to share and reconcile data across these boundaries. ​A trusted multi-party network is required in order to preserve integrity, enable privacy and to provide enterprise-grade resilience to a global ecosystem.

“We have been focused on building an enterprise-grade blockchain platform that meets the most stringent application requirements of the financial services industry and other mission-critical distributed workloads that require reliable and high-performance blockchain services,” said Brendon Howe, Vice President and General Manager, Blockchain, VMware. “VMware Blockchain delivers to customers the enterprise features they need for production today and the flexibility to adapt to future needs in the rapidly evolving blockchain space.”

Announced as a beta at VMworld 2018 Europe, VMware is bringing its industry-leading benefits to the VMware Blockchain platform to provide enterprise-grade capabilities such as: extensibility, security and privacy, performance, and scalability. Enterprises seek ecosystem friendly solutions that create a shared source of truth, and establish trust while maintaining privacy, making multi-party workflows far more efficient. Recognizing the importance of day-0 and day-2 operations to enable enterprises to bring their blockchain solutions to production, VMware provides a comprehensive set of operational capabilities, including ease of deployment, monitoring, management, upgradability, and world class support.

As enterprises rely on blockchain to handle multi-party transactions, a key factor in how well a blockchain platform performs and scales is the choice of the consensus mechanism deployed. VMware Blockchain’s Scalable Byzantine Fault Tolerance (SBFT), an enterprise-grade consensus engine developed internally by VMware Research, is designed to solve the problems of scale and performance in blockchain solutions while preserving fault-tolerance and defense against malicious attacks. SBFT maintains decentralized trust and supports ongoing governance in multi-party networks.

