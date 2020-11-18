CrowdStrike Integrates Intelligence Feeds and Automation Capabilities to Enhance Newly Introduced AWS Network Firewall

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it is a Launch Partner for AWS Network Firewall, a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs). This integration enables customers to leverage the CrowdStrike Falcon platform capabilities by extending threat intelligence and deployment automation for streamlined incident response and simplified operations. This development further deepens the technical collaboration between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CrowdStrike, a pioneer of the security cloud, to offer customers enhanced solutions that protect workloads from the network to the endpoint.

An increasingly complex threat environment coupled with the widespread digital transformation that organizations have undergone has made it necessary to institute multi-layered risk-mitigation strategies to secure cloud workloads and endpoints. This latest integration from CrowdStrike for AWS allows organizations to implement a modern enterprise security approach where network-layer protection works in conjunction with cloud workload protection controls to defend against sophisticated threat activity. This allows customers to build a seamless line of defense across cloud workloads hosted in Amazon VPCs across multiple AWS accounts.

“Through our growing collaboration with AWS, CrowdStrike continues to meet the needs of today’s cloud-first businesses by providing critical security capabilities that leverage intelligence feeds, threat hunting, policy controls and streamlined incident management - all critical components of a robust cyber defense strategy,” said Michael Sentonas, CrowdStrike’s chief technology officer. “By integrating with AWS Network Firewall, we are enabling organizations to implement a holistic enterprise security strategy that provides comprehensive visibility, automation of policy and operations and shortened time to detection, from the network to the workload.”

“Organizations must deploy a multilayered security strategy in order to fortify their security posture against advanced threats from the multiple attack vectors that target their corporate networks,” said Andrew Thomas, general manager, Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The integration of CrowdStrike Falcon intelligence feeds and automation capabilities for AWS Network Firewall advances protections for our joint customers across their AWS footprint, by providing a continuous line of defense from the network to the workload.”