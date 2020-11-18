Personalis, Inc. to Present at EACR Liquid Biopsies Virtual Event

The company will showcase both their platforms, ImmunoID NeXT and NeXT Liquid Biopsy.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the EACR Liquid Biopsies Virtual Event, November 18-19, including a poster presentation and satellite symposia.

ImmunoID NeXT is the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample, thus maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

NeXT Liquid Biopsy, a first-of-its-kind, high-performance exome-wide liquid biopsy assay, provides a unique ability to evaluate the cancer ecosystem and advance the development of next-generation therapies. While solid tumor biopsies remain the standard for the interrogation of the cancer genome, the advent of liquid biopsies has demonstrated there can be more to a cancer’s genotypic profile than that found in a single tissue biopsy. Therefore, the combination of NeXT Liquid Biopsy and ImmunoID NeXT delivers the most comprehensive view of a cancer’s mutational landscape by evaluating both the tissue and blood. NeXT Liquid Biopsy enables investigation into key applications such as spatial and temporal heterogeneity of the tumor, clonal evolution and tumor dynamics in response to therapies, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In this presentation, we’ll highlight data demonstrating the genomic profiling and assay performance enabled by NeXT Liquid Biopsy through the evaluation of reference standards and patient samples.

Following are details for the Personalis presentations.

Scientific Poster Presentation

Poster Number Title & Presenter Dates 40 Sensitive detection and monitoring of genetic alterations in circulating cfDNA with an enhanced whole-exome approach

Presenter: Simo V. Zhang, PhD NOV 18-19 | Online

Following are details of an industry-sponsored symposium which will be presented at the meeting.

Satellite Symposia