 

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Filed its First Quarterly Report

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Inc. (“Yanyuan Yuhui” OTC:YYYH) filed its first quarterly report with the OTC Markets for the period ended on September 30, 2020, which included the consolidated financial statement of its business operations in China. Advised by MAS Capital Group, the Company plans to expand internally, as well as seek to acquire additional educational companies in China, with the ultimate goal of a Nasdaq listing.

About China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Inc.

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Inc. is the first education institution focusing on "family culture education" in China. Relying on an entire industrial chain, the Company, combining Internet and capital integration tools, takes offline institutions as a base, which are supported by the Internet education platform "Yuhuibang", and provides both the online and offline comprehensive education services covering three major education scenes of school, society and family.

The Company has been committed to empower social education to help build family culture, and promotes the change of education concept within the context of family culture education, and builds an Internet and education technology innovation operation platform taking the "family culture building and education concept" as the core, in order to create a systematic project of “family culture education and building". The Company’s vision and mission is to advocate high quality education to empower family growth.

About MAS Capital Group, Inc.

MAS Capital Group provides financial advisory services to Chinese companies in China and Malaysia for going public in the US including Nasdaq listing. For more information please visit: http://www.mascapital.cn

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.



