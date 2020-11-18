China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Filed its First Quarterly Report

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Inc. (“Yanyuan Yuhui” OTC:YYYH) filed its first quarterly report with the OTC Markets for the period ended on September 30, 2020 , which included the consolidated financial statement of its business operations in China. Advised by MAS Capital Group, the Company plans to expand internally, as well as seek to acquire additional educational companies in China, with the ultimate goal of a Nasdaq listing.

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group Inc. is the first education institution focusing on "family culture education" in China. Relying on an entire industrial chain, the Company, combining Internet and capital integration tools, takes offline institutions as a base, which are supported by the Internet education platform "Yuhuibang", and provides both the online and offline comprehensive education services covering three major education scenes of school, society and family.

The Company has been committed to empower social education to help build family culture, and promotes the change of education concept within the context of family culture education, and builds an Internet and education technology innovation operation platform taking the "family culture building and education concept" as the core, in order to create a systematic project of “family culture education and building". The Company’s vision and mission is to advocate high quality education to empower family growth.

About MAS Capital Group, Inc.

MAS Capital Group provides financial advisory services to Chinese companies in China and Malaysia for going public in the US including Nasdaq listing. For more information please visit: http://www.mascapital.cn

