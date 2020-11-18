Enlivex Reports Positive Two-Year Clinical Outcome For A Hospitalized Patient with Erosive Osteoarthritis Treated with Allocetra

Nes Ziona, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported a positive two-year clinical outcome following the first Allocetra treatment of a hospitalized patient with erosive osteoarthritis, a rare bone disease, which has no approved nor effective treatment options and typically involves rapid destruction of hip and shoulder bones. This was the sole erosive osteoarthritis patient who has been treated with Allocetra to date.

A 70-year-old patient experienced a four-year inflammatory and erosive process of the right shoulder, resulting in complete destruction of the humeral head on X-ray, significant inflammatory reaction on MRI, and significantly elevated inflammatory biomarkers in the shoulder, including erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein (CRP). Following regulatory approvals for compassionate use, the patient was treated with five consecutive weekly intra-shoulder joint infusions of autologous Allocetra (100 x 106 cells). Prior to receiving AllocetraTM, the patient had been hospitalized for more than nine months, and treatments with steroids, antibiotics and other procedures had been ineffective.

Following AllocetraTM treatment, the patient improved considerably and was released from the hospital following the initial administration of AllocetraTM. A significant reduction in shoulder swelling was observed, with fluid drainage from the shoulder declining from 150–250 ml/day to <60 ml/day. CRP declined by 93%, from 7.34 pre-treatment, to 0.49 after treatment, which is within the normal range. Pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines within the treated shoulder joint that are related to monocyte, macrophage, dendritic cell, osteoclast, neutrophil, and T cell activation were downregulated, most notably IL-22 (a marker of dysregulation of wound healing of synovial tissue), IL-8 (a neutrophilic chemotactic factor), IL-6 (a marker of innate immunity), IL-9 (a marker of apoptosis prevention) and MIP-1-beta (a marker of chronic inflammation).