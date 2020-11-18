 

Vislink Technologies Joins Grass Valley Technology Alliance

Certification Program Opens Door to New Customer Base for Vislink Products

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today that it has joined the Grass Valley Technology Alliance (“GVTA”).

Launched in April 2019, GVTA is a Grass Valley certification program that delivers key benefits to customers, such as improved purchasing confidence and access to a wide range of systems and solutions that are interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components.

“As the global pandemic continues to isolate viewers, fans and spectators, joining the GVTA allows Vislink to plug into a complete ecosystem of like-minded certified partners dedicated to bringing viewers closer to the action through rich, compelling content through immersive production and the proliferation of remote broadcasting,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “While we already offer the INCAM-HG Integral Wireless Camera Transmitter in partnership with GVTA, this final step in the certification process extends our partnership network and increases our potential customer base and the products we can offer them.”

Vislink currently produces the INCAM-HG Integral Wireless Camera Transmitter, a fully integrated HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system, designed for the Grass Valley LDX 86N 4k-RF 4K UHD camera.

The Vislink INCAM-HG provides full broadcast quality encoding at 4K UHD, 1080p, 1080i and 720p with camera control. With high-quality video solutions offering the lowest latency, Vislink provides solutions that deliver high-impact imagery which inspires and involves TV audiences of major events worldwide. This product in particular thrives in a wide range of immersive coverage settings, including urban and rural-centric environments, sporting events, on-the-ground disaster scenarios and newsgathering, to name a few.

Key features include:

  • HEVC/4K UHD Very Low Latency Encoder
  • HDR Ready
  • Interchangeable RF Modules
  • FocalPoint Compatible integrated Camera Control
  • Remote control over Wi-Fi via web interface
  • External Audio Input
  • Viewfinder output
  • Optional built-in return video receiver with viewfinder switching
  • Optional wireless microphone input (WisyCom)

“As our customers strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance gives them access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to ensure interoperability with Grass Valley’s solutions – one of the major hurdles our customers face when deploying multi-vendor systems, ” said Tim Shoulders, CEO, and president of Grass Valley. “We are delighted to see Vislink join the GVTA, bringing our valued ecosystem partners to a total of 20 diverse companies that support collaboration across the media production chain.”

