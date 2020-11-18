 

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGToor.com Tournament Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce GGToor.com Mordhau and Northgard Tournament results.

GGtoor, https://www.ggtoor.com/: Shadow Gaming Mordhau Skirmish began with 23 teams trying to win it all! Most of the players were regulars of the competitive scene and were familiar with each other. Having knowledge of the other players made for an intense and strategic tournament.

Mordhau is a game that very heavily relies on good ping for good battles, and https://www.ggtoor.com/, along with the Mordhau Tournament Organizer staff, were able to deliver excellent pings for all the teams across the US. There were 4 server locations to choose from (Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles & Kansas) and 6 servers overall along with 3 in game maps from which to choose; this assured each team had an even playing field at which to compete. There were not any surprises in the early rounds. The favored teams swiftly advancing to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the two teams defeated in the semi-finals squared off for the right to claim the 3rd place prize. There was hype for both these two teams to play against each other from the Twitch audience, each viewer cheering for their favorites, but ultimately, Dreamlar (kllpDreams & Marklar) prevailed vanquishing their foe!  In the Top 8 brackets, although every team fought well, there were 3 teams that stood above the rest. The “Absolute Studs” (Jay & Kronk) were extremely favored to win the event, believed to be the best team in the field. They crushed everyone they faced almost effortlessly, going undefeated all the way to the Grand Finals! Not to be outdone, they found themselves facing off with “Illusions of Abandonment” (Smile & Morning) who had also gone without a loss! Unconcerned about their opponent's performance, Absolute Studs showed why they were favored quickly ending the Best of 5 match early by sweeping the Illusions of Abandonment in 3 straights, with Absolute Studs winning 1st Place, Illusions of Abandonment placing 2nd, and Dreamlar taking home 3rd. We hope everyone involved enjoyed how smoothly the GGtoor.com event went with the help of Antares as the Tournament Organizer, and everyone involved in the production were impressed with the contest; to the brave souls who fought on the battlefield this day, we hope you found the battles as fun and enjoyable as we did!

Seite 1 von 3
Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGToor.com Tournament Results TAMPA, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGTOOR.Com Releases New Platform and Pricing Structure
20.10.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Subsidiary Weekend Tournaments, Heroes of the Storm and Fall Guys Events Results