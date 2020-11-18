Mordhau is a game that very heavily relies on good ping for good battles, and https://www.ggtoor.com/ , along with the Mordhau Tournament Organizer staff, were able to deliver excellent pings for all the teams across the US. There were 4 server locations to choose from (Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles & Kansas) and 6 servers overall along with 3 in game maps from which to choose; this assured each team had an even playing field at which to compete. There were not any surprises in the early rounds. The favored teams swiftly advancing to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the two teams defeated in the semi-finals squared off for the right to claim the 3rd place prize. There was hype for both these two teams to play against each other from the Twitch audience, each viewer cheering for their favorites, but ultimately, Dreamlar (kllpDreams & Marklar) prevailed vanquishing their foe! In the Top 8 brackets, although every team fought well, there were 3 teams that stood above the rest. The “Absolute Studs” (Jay & Kronk) were extremely favored to win the event, believed to be the best team in the field. They crushed everyone they faced almost effortlessly, going undefeated all the way to the Grand Finals! Not to be outdone, they found themselves facing off with “Illusions of Abandonment” (Smile & Morning) who had also gone without a loss! Unconcerned about their opponent's performance, Absolute Studs showed why they were favored quickly ending the Best of 5 match early by sweeping the Illusions of Abandonment in 3 straights, with Absolute Studs winning 1st Place, Illusions of Abandonment placing 2nd, and Dreamlar taking home 3rd. We hope everyone involved enjoyed how smoothly the GGtoor.com event went with the help of Antares as the Tournament Organizer, and everyone involved in the production were impressed with the contest; to the brave souls who fought on the battlefield this day, we hope you found the battles as fun and enjoyable as we did!