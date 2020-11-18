Trading Update and 2021 Guidance

Accelerated growth of digital segment, strategic investment in Junior ELT, and cost optimization in adult ELT driving changes to the revenue mix, improved operating efficiency and an expected return to pre-pandemic growth and profitability in 2021



SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, provides an update on trading and guidance for 2021, ahead of the release of its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.