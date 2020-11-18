Fortress Biotech Ranked in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for the Second Year in a Row
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or
monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that it ranked number 135 in Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500, an annual ranking of the
fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors. Fortress’ 874 percent revenue growth based on the increase in net
product sales from 2016 to 2019 secured its spot in the rankings.
“We are thrilled to be recognized among an elite group of 500 companies in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. We are proud of our rapid revenue growth, as generating value for our shareholders is always a top priority,” said Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our business strategy allows us to acquire and develop a broad array of new marketed products and product candidates with significant commercial and clinical potential. Through our approach, we have established a growing portfolio of five marketed products and over 25 development-stage programs that we believe will provide our company and its shareholders with a diversified long-term revenue stream.”
Now in its 26th year, the Technology Fast 500 selects companies based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. Overall, the 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175 percent to 106,508 percent from 2016 to 2019, with a median growth rate of 450 percent. For more information about the Technology Fast 500, visit www.fast500.com.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.
0 Kommentare