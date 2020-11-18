 

ENZO BIOCHEM ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MARY TAGLIAFERRI, MD, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or “the Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that Mary Tagliaferri, MD, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.   

“In 2020, Enzo reported significant progress in advancing our business plan to achieve profitability including strong results in many areas of our operations that position us for new levels of growth and momentum in 2021,” said Dr. Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., Enzo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Dr. Tagliaferri is a highly-respected industry leader with broad global experience in a range of operational areas including business development, clinical research and development, world-wide regulatory matters and medical affairs.  She will play a central role in our continued success and future growth at Enzo.”

Dr. Tagliaferri is currently Executive Clinical Fellow and Senior Vice President and she was previously Chief Medical Officer at Nektar Therapeutics, a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative medicines in areas of high unmet medical need including treatments for cancer and auto-immune disease.  Previously, she served as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer for Kanglaite-USA and was Co-Founder, President and Board Member of Bionovo, Inc.  She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Cornell University and her medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Tagliaferri was named to the Women who Lead in Life Sciences and Most Influential Women in Business lists by the San Francisco Business Times in 2019 and was recognized as Woman of the Year, 2012, by the State of California, Assembly District 14.  She has been lead author or contributor to approximately 70 journal publications.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Enzo Board of Directors at a time that presents so many important opportunities for the company to continue to show innovation and leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging health challenges,” said Dr. Tagliaferri.  “I look forward to working closely with the members of the board and the Enzo leadership team to maximize the full range of business opportunities the company is targeting in the years ahead.”

