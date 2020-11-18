Falco Announces Extension of Maturity of its Senior Loan

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“ Falco ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“ Osisko ”) in order to extend the maturity of the Corporation’s existing senior secured loan (the “ Senior Loan ”) from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2022. Together with capitalized interest, the principal amount outstanding under the Senior Loan as of November 17, 2020 is $17,596,136.

In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Loan (the “Senior Loan Extension”), the Senior Loan will also be amended to become convertible after the first anniversary of the closing date into common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.55 per share, subject to standard anti-dilution protections. The Corporation will not receive any additional proceeds in connection with the Senior Loan Extension.

The Senior Loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of 7.0% per annum compounded quarterly and will continue to be secured by a hypothec on certain assets of Falco which ranks after the hypothec securing the convertible debenture issued by the Corporation to Glencore Canada Corporation on October 27, 2020.

In consideration for the Senior Loan Extension, the Corporation will also issue to Osisko 10,664,324 warrants of the Corporation (the “Warrants”), each exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.69 up to 24 months from the date of issuance of the warrants. The terms of the Warrants provide for a cashless exercise feature.

The underlying Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Senior Loan will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date of the Senior Loan Extension in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Warrants (and the underlying Common Shares) will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Senior Loan Extension and the issuance of the Warrants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Senior Loan Extension is scheduled to close on or about November 25, 2020.

Silver Stream A mendment

Osisko and Falco have also agreed to amend the silver stream agreement entered into on February 27, 2019, as amended on January 31, 2020, in order to postpone by one year certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the stream deposit and certain other deadlines (the “Silver Stream Amendment”).