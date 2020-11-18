 

Falco Announces Extension of Maturity of its Senior Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) in order to extend the maturity of the Corporation’s existing senior secured loan (the “Senior Loan”) from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2022. Together with capitalized interest, the principal amount outstanding under the Senior Loan as of November 17, 2020 is $17,596,136.

Senior Loan Amendment

In consideration for the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Loan (the “Senior Loan Extension”), the Senior Loan will also be amended to become convertible after the first anniversary of the closing date into common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.55 per share, subject to standard anti-dilution protections. The Corporation will not receive any additional proceeds in connection with the Senior Loan Extension.

The Senior Loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of 7.0% per annum compounded quarterly and will continue to be secured by a hypothec on certain assets of Falco which ranks after the hypothec securing the convertible debenture issued by the Corporation to Glencore Canada Corporation on October 27, 2020.

In consideration for the Senior Loan Extension, the Corporation will also issue to Osisko 10,664,324 warrants of the Corporation (the “Warrants”), each exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.69 up to 24 months from the date of issuance of the warrants. The terms of the Warrants provide for a cashless exercise feature.

The underlying Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Senior Loan will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date of the Senior Loan Extension in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Warrants (and the underlying Common Shares) will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Senior Loan Extension and the issuance of the Warrants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Senior Loan Extension is scheduled to close on or about November 25, 2020.

Silver Stream Amendment

Osisko and Falco have also agreed to amend the silver stream agreement entered into on February 27, 2019, as amended on January 31, 2020, in order to postpone by one year certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the stream deposit and certain other deadlines (the “Silver Stream Amendment”).

Seite 1 von 3
Falco Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falco Announces Extension of Maturity of its Senior Loan MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) in order to extend the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Falco Launches Corporate Video
27.10.20
Falco Enters Into Agreements With Glencore

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
178
Falco Resources(FPC) 5.36 Million oz AuEq Indicated, 1.25 Million oz AuEq Inferred !!