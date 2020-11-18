Epazz DeskFlex Booking Software’s COVID-19 Compliance Helped Increase Overall Revenue in the Third Quarter to $410,000 Unaudited

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex room booking software continues to attract more global clients from real estate and telco companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping increase overall revenue to over $410,000 unaudited for the third quarter.

Epazz DeskFlex continues to spread its influence worldwide as the product upgrade sparks interest from global companies looking to help employees return to the office.

According to a recent report on the real estate software market, global real estate software market demand will grow from USD $9M in 2019 to USD $18M by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.57%. The report highlights the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior changes, purchasing patterns, demands, rerouting of the supply chain dynamics of the current market and government mandates. The real estate software market is expected to provide reliable and relevant automation across banking management, facility management, integrated workplace management and asset management to companies worldwide. Because of the continued COVID-19 threat, workers are demanding safer offices and alternates with flexible work hours. As of the present, there is no available vaccine for the virus, thus creating anxiety and fear among the workforce. As a result, DeskFlex is experiencing increased demand for its software all over the world.

Epazz DeskFlex real estate management software continuously receives appointments for product demos as companies worldwide recognize the need for office scheduling technology . As the fourth quarter begins, DeskFlex continues to double revenues from global companies signing up for DeskFlex room scheduling software. Telecom companies and real estate industries have expressed interest in adopting the COVID-19-compliant DeskFlex desk booking software for their organizations.

DeskFlex desk booking software is a customizable application suitable for organizations bringing back their workforce through alternating shifts and schedules. Companies need a room scheduling system to maintain health and safety protocols when the staff return despite the COVID-19 threat.

DeskFlex facility management software is a pioneering room booking software technology. With DeskFlex’s updated features and functions that comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, more companies are signing up for this real estate software product.