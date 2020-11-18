 

Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”).

Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to make excellent progress, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include:

  • Golden Eagle Mill refurbishment proceeding on schedule;
  • Mining contractor selected;
  • Ongoing grade control drilling; and
  • Site personnel (including contractors) now totaling 77.

Please see the Company’s news release dated October 15, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update.

Mining contractor selected:

  • Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“IMCPL”) have been awarded ‘preferred contractor’ status for the surface mining contract. Mobilization planning is well underway. Mobilization of mining equipment to site is due to commence in December 2020.
  • IMCPL was selected after demonstrating strong key attributes, including:
    ○ intent to work collaboratively with Novo to optimize mining equipment, methods and costs,
    ○ cultural alignment with the Company’s approach to safety, personnel management and Aboriginal engagement.

Development activities at Beatons Creek:

Grade control program:

  • Grade control reverse circulation drilling is progressing well with high density (10m x 10m drill hole spacing and 0.5m sample interval).
  • Drilling was initially completed across an area of haul road excavation essential to providing initial haulage access.
  • Currently, drilling is being undertaken in some of the first areas to soon be excavated and stockpiled (see Figure 1 below).
  • Sample dispatches are frequently being transported to MinAnalytical for gold PhotonAssay.

Civil works:

  • Construction of laydown pads for the major contractors has commenced. It is important to note that this, and haulage road construction, are the only significant pre-development items remaining ahead of progressing works at Beatons Creek.

Refurbishment works on the Golden Eagle Mill:

Plant refurbishment:

  • Works continue on the Golden Eagle Mill maintenance and upgrades. Offsite key componentry refurbishment including screens, cyclone underpan, pumps and other minor items continues in accordance with schedule.
  • Work in the leach tanks and launders continues to plan, with water blasting, sandblasting, tank repair and baffle replacement being completed as required. Painting is now well underway with the application of high quality paint which is expected to significantly extend the life of the tanks.

Civil works:

Seite 1 von 3
Novo Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Novo Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants
05.11.20
Novo Extending Scope of Beatons Creek Conglomerate Gold Project
30.10.20
Novo Provides Second Operational Update From Beatons Creek
29.10.20
Field Trial Preparatory Testwork at Steinert Perth Recovers Significant Gold From Previously Untested Fines Fraction
28.10.20
Receipts Issued for Novo’s Final Short Form Prospectuses Qualifying Distribution of Common Shares and Warrants Underlying Subscription Receipts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
268
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?