Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX:
NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle
Mill”).
Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to make excellent progress, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include:
- Golden Eagle Mill refurbishment proceeding on schedule;
- Mining contractor selected;
- Ongoing grade control drilling; and
- Site personnel (including contractors) now totaling 77.
Please see the Company’s news release dated October 15, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update.
Mining contractor selected:
- Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“IMCPL”) have been awarded ‘preferred contractor’ status for the surface mining contract. Mobilization planning is well underway. Mobilization of mining equipment to site is due to commence in December 2020.
- IMCPL was selected after demonstrating strong key attributes, including:
○ intent to work collaboratively with Novo to optimize mining equipment, methods and costs,
○ cultural alignment with the Company’s approach to safety, personnel management and Aboriginal engagement.
Development activities at Beatons Creek:
Grade control program:
- Grade control reverse circulation drilling is progressing well with high density (10m x 10m drill hole spacing and 0.5m sample interval).
- Drilling was initially completed across an area of haul road excavation essential to providing initial haulage access.
- Currently, drilling is being undertaken in some of the first areas to soon be excavated and stockpiled (see Figure 1 below).
- Sample dispatches are frequently being transported to MinAnalytical for gold PhotonAssay.
Civil works:
- Construction of laydown pads for the major contractors has commenced. It is important to note that this, and haulage road construction, are the only significant
pre-development items remaining ahead of progressing works at Beatons Creek.
Refurbishment works on the Golden Eagle Mill:
Plant refurbishment:
- Works continue on the Golden Eagle Mill maintenance and upgrades. Offsite key componentry refurbishment including screens, cyclone underpan, pumps and other minor items continues in accordance with schedule.
- Work in the leach tanks and launders continues to plan, with water blasting, sandblasting, tank repair and baffle replacement being completed as required. Painting is now well underway with the application of high quality paint which is expected to significantly extend the life of the tanks.
Civil works:
