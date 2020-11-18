Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”).



Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to make excellent progress, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include: