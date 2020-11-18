Gunvor To Cease Use Of "Agents"

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - As a part of Gunvor's efforts to continuously improve

procedures in order to mitigate risk across the company, specifically in

relation to areas of Compliance, the company has taken the decision to cease the

use of "agents", i.e., consultants and intermediaries, for business origination

and development purposes.



Gunvor has already reduced the number of such consultants and intermediaries by

approximately 45% since 2018, and is now in the process of winding-down the

remainder of consultant contracts in this respect. Going forward, these

activities will be managed in accordance with requirements, adopting the most

suitable structures based on Compliance standards.







areas in which our robust Compliance standards cannot be exactly upheld, we take

action. To be clear, the company will do nothing short of ensuring that we are

enforcing our zero-tolerance Compliance policies. If we lose business as a

result, so be it," said Gunvor's CEO Torbjörn Törnqvist. "Gunvor's priority is

to constantly improve how we conduct business in all areas. In the last couple

years, we have overhauled our company and business model, and today, we're

clearly stronger as a result."



Gunvor will be further assessing its use of other consultants, including risk

analysts and technical operational service providers, whose services entail

greater transparency and a different, lower risk profile.



Gunvor Compliance



During the last decade, Gunvor has spent millions of dollars building an

industry-leading Compliance Department. Our teams work continuously to improve

company procedures to mitigate risk that exists within the commodities trading

sector. Our goal is to maintain the highest ethical standards and comply with

all relevant rules and regulations wherever we operate.



Gunvor hired international compliance experts to assist with enhancing Gunvor's

global program. To ensure consistent growth in line the latest regulatory and

market developments, Gunvor's Compliance Department also undergoes regular

external audits, for benchmarking and assessment, that are conducted by Big Four

firms.



