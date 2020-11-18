Gunvor To Cease Use Of "Agents"
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - As a part of Gunvor's efforts to continuously improve
procedures in order to mitigate risk across the company, specifically in
relation to areas of Compliance, the company has taken the decision to cease the
use of "agents", i.e., consultants and intermediaries, for business origination
and development purposes.
Gunvor has already reduced the number of such consultants and intermediaries by
approximately 45% since 2018, and is now in the process of winding-down the
remainder of consultant contracts in this respect. Going forward, these
activities will be managed in accordance with requirements, adopting the most
suitable structures based on Compliance standards.
"The lessons of the past bear on how Gunvor operates today, and when we identify
areas in which our robust Compliance standards cannot be exactly upheld, we take
action. To be clear, the company will do nothing short of ensuring that we are
enforcing our zero-tolerance Compliance policies. If we lose business as a
result, so be it," said Gunvor's CEO Torbjörn Törnqvist. "Gunvor's priority is
to constantly improve how we conduct business in all areas. In the last couple
years, we have overhauled our company and business model, and today, we're
clearly stronger as a result."
Gunvor will be further assessing its use of other consultants, including risk
analysts and technical operational service providers, whose services entail
greater transparency and a different, lower risk profile.
Gunvor Compliance
During the last decade, Gunvor has spent millions of dollars building an
industry-leading Compliance Department. Our teams work continuously to improve
company procedures to mitigate risk that exists within the commodities trading
sector. Our goal is to maintain the highest ethical standards and comply with
all relevant rules and regulations wherever we operate.
Gunvor hired international compliance experts to assist with enhancing Gunvor's
global program. To ensure consistent growth in line the latest regulatory and
market developments, Gunvor's Compliance Department also undergoes regular
external audits, for benchmarking and assessment, that are conducted by Big Four
firms.
OTS: Gunvor Group
