CACI Board Member Susan M. Gordon Awarded Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s William Oliver Baker Award

In recognizing Ms. Gordon, INSA cited her three decades of public service, culminating in her tenure as PDDNI, the country’s second highest intelligence official, from 2017-2019. As PDDNI, Ms. Gordon led the effort to better integrate the Intelligence Community, innovate to meet new challenges and opportunities, expand outreach and public-private partnerships, drive innovation, and advance diversity and inclusion.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will receive the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s (INSA) 2021 William Oliver Baker Award, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to U.S. intelligence and national security affairs.

The Baker Award recognizes individuals who have made sustained contributions or single achievements of extraordinary merit to the intelligence and national security affairs of the United States. Previous recipients include Gen. Keith B. Alexander, The Hon. Stephanie O'Sullivan, and The Hon. Robert S. Mueller III. Ms. Gordon will be recognized at the 2021 William Oliver Baker Award Dinner on Saturday, September 25, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. Registration for this festive event will open in Spring 2021.

Ms. Gordon joined CACI’s Board of Directors this year, bringing with her more than 30 years of leadership experience across a broad spectrum of complex issues, most notably in the development of innovative technology solutions and transformative outcomes for the Intelligence Community (IC). Prior to serving as PDDNI, she served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017. In this role, she provided leadership to the agency and managed the National System of Geospatial Intelligence. She drove NGA’s transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency.

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Sue Gordon has already proven herself an invaluable addition to CACI’s Board, where she has brought to bear her decades of experience in the Intelligence Community. This award is a well-earned recognition for her achievements during her exemplary years of service.”

