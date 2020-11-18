 

CACI Board Member Susan M. Gordon Awarded Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s William Oliver Baker Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will receive the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s (INSA) 2021 William Oliver Baker Award, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to U.S. intelligence and national security affairs.

In recognizing Ms. Gordon, INSA cited her three decades of public service, culminating in her tenure as PDDNI, the country’s second highest intelligence official, from 2017-2019. As PDDNI, Ms. Gordon led the effort to better integrate the Intelligence Community, innovate to meet new challenges and opportunities, expand outreach and public-private partnerships, drive innovation, and advance diversity and inclusion.

The Baker Award recognizes individuals who have made sustained contributions or single achievements of extraordinary merit to the intelligence and national security affairs of the United States. Previous recipients include Gen. Keith B. Alexander, The Hon. Stephanie O'Sullivan, and The Hon. Robert S. Mueller III. Ms. Gordon will be recognized at the 2021 William Oliver Baker Award Dinner on Saturday, September 25, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. Registration for this festive event will open in Spring 2021.

Ms. Gordon joined CACI’s Board of Directors this year, bringing with her more than 30 years of leadership experience across a broad spectrum of complex issues, most notably in the development of innovative technology solutions and transformative outcomes for the Intelligence Community (IC). Prior to serving as PDDNI, she served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017. In this role, she provided leadership to the agency and managed the National System of Geospatial Intelligence. She drove NGA’s transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency.

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Sue Gordon has already proven herself an invaluable addition to CACI’s Board, where she has brought to bear her decades of experience in the Intelligence Community. This award is a well-earned recognition for her achievements during her exemplary years of service.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Board Member Susan M. Gordon Awarded Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s William Oliver Baker Award CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will receive the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s (INSA) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Pfizer, Inc.’s (PFE) Directors and Officers for ...
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter
26.10.20
CACI’s Aerial Sensor Technology Provides Real-Time Heat Mapping Data and Reduces Risk to Firefighters
22.10.20
CACI Awarded $86.5 Million Task Order to Provide Data and Analytical Support Services to the Department of Homeland Security