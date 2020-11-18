Latest Calix Intelligent Access EDGE Release Allows Network Operations to Meet Growing Demand for High-Bandwidth Services

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the new 10G PON Calix GigaPoint, which enables communications service providers (CSPs) to future proof not only their network capacity but also their service offerings. The additional bandwidth enables CSPs to deliver higher speeds and more advanced services—particularly those requiring symmetrical bandwidth for working, learning, and entertaining from home. Per recent research from Stanford University, 42 percent of the U.S. labor force is now working from home and accounting for more than two-thirds of the economic activity, making this segment essential to any CSP business model. To help address this higher broadband demanding segment, the Calix AXOS Intelligent Access EDGE portfolio features a complete set of solutions for any 10G PON deployment scenario. This everyPON strategy from Calix has amassed a market-leading 120-plus active customers as adoption continues to grow.

Chariton Valley is the first Calix customer excited to deploy the new Calix GigaPoint GP1100X, connecting it to its XGS-PON access network. This latest system is a high-performance, indoor, XGS-PON ONT with a 2.5G Ethernet (GE) LAN port, which enables the Macon, Missouri-based CSP to cost-effectively deliver IPTV and data services, along with one voice line that supports carrier-grade VoIP.

“All service providers today are facing subscribers who are home for increasingly long stretches and using broadband service at levels we have never seen before,” said Kirby Underberg, chief executive officer for Chariton Valley. “We needed a platform that could scale as our FTTH network and subscriber base grew—one that would enable us to deliver services that match subscriber demand without causing our costs to skyrocket. During our evaluations, it became clear that the software-defined Calix AXOS platform would scale to meet our bandwidth needs while lowering our total cost of ownership. Furthermore, we take pride in owning the network end-to-end, deploying the EXOS platform, GigaSpire BLAST Systems, and CommandIQ app to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience. Calix provided a complete end-to-end solution that competing vendors simply couldn’t match.”