CHNC Publishes Its Phytotherapy Project With Cannabinoids That Seeks to Attack the Effects of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CHNC (OTCPK: CHNC) Phytotherapy therapeutic program, comprised of cannabinoid molecule formulations, has the advantage of not having adverse effects and was developed to treat each of the three stages of COVID-19; from moderate, to the critical curse, and for the final leg of persistent inflammation, immunosuppression and catabolism syndrome.



Faced with the race and struggle of pharmaceutical companies around the world to find a vaccine, Pharmacology University, an educational cannabis firm and Precision Research Institute, both owned and operated by CHNC an OTC publicly traded company under the symbol CHNC, have investigated the palliative benefits that cannabinoids can have in treating the effects of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), thus, obtaining a hortus siccus medicinal therapy that resulted in a natural treatment that balances the immune system and will aid in the exclusion of the virus. Health Professionals from 8 different countries have participated in the development of the project, including physicians, cell biologists, clinical study specialists, chemists, and mavens in cannabinoid medicine. According to Yumaira Rojas, Chief Scientist for Pharmacology University, BS in Biology, MS in Cell Biology, a graduate of the University of Los Andes in Merida, Venezuela, trained in research, development and higher education, “SARS-CoV-2 is part of our reality and although we would like to eradicate the idea of living with the virus, it must be clear that this condition will probably continue to rage and become our unwanted company for at least the next couple of years. Likewise, it must be taken into account that viruses mutate; this is why it is important to face this situation and create an alternative treatment for people with a minimally invasive option that will support the immune system to optimally defend itself against SARS-CoV-2 and the strains that have begun to develop, as is the case with the mutation that the virus advanced in Spain and which researchers have named 20A.EU1."

This verdant remedy is one of the CHNC's revolutionary efforts to tackle this pandemic that has triggered the health, social, economic and political collapse of many countries. Once more, the therapy consists of three treatments. The first treatment will be applied to those patients who present mild and/or moderate symptoms; these patients may take the treatment at their own home or in the hospital and consists of a set of products called the Phytotherapy Kit composed of a syrup, a solution for nebulization and capsules. According to the researchers, the timely administration of such treatment could prevent the patient from worsening and going to the second stage of the disease that usually begins on the 8th day after infection. This day is cataloged by many as the curse of day 8, in fact, this day is the limit day of resistance of the organism; while the defensive system of the organism tries to fight the virus, it develops an attack of such magnitude that it paradoxically damages the human organism itself. This causes the worsening of the patient, who ends up in the intensive care areas of clinical centers and hospitals due to the hyperreaction that the body has to such a fatal pathogen. For this stage after the curse of day 8, in which the patient is in critical condition, with life support and at risk of death, the research team presents a second treatment, which consists of the application of an intravenous infusion of Phytocannabinoids. As well as, the administration of a solution for nebulization and suppositories with these substances from cannabis that will restore cell balance and harmony to the body of the patient, preventing their body’s over-reaction which carries so many to the deathbed.