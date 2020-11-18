 

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

18.11.2020, 14:30   

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

The interview was led by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Poe Fratt. Joining Poe was John Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Key topics discussed in this interview include:

  • Macro outlook for industry recovery – Managing through the volatility
  • Regulatory outlook and possible changes
  • Genco's fleet renewal program strategy
  • Managing crew changes amidst Covid pandemic
  • Scrubbers – Benefits achieved for Capes to date
  • Greatest challenges and opportunities going forward

The interview was recorded on November 9, and is available now on Channelchek.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of November 18, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 18 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,627,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek
Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal – featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies – that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550




