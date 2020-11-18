Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the Ii-Key Vaccine Platform

$50 million licensing deal for the Ii-Key platform to develop vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer

Deal includes first contract for Ii-Key- SARS-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19 in China with a $5 million upfront licensing fee, 100% funding for manufacturing, development and commercial registration and a $20 million success fee for approval Ii-Key- SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in China

Royalty payments for COVID vaccine with billion-dollar royalty potential

Framework agreement for the development of additional Ii-Key vaccines for cancer & infectious diseases under separate licensing deals with fees, milestones, and royalties on sales

An 8K will be filed on the contract today



MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a $50 million Licensing and Development Agreement with a consortium of partners in China for the Ii-Key vaccine platform technology from Generex subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO).

Under the terms of the deal, Generex will receive a licensing fee of up to $50 million for the exclusive use of the Ii-Key vaccine platform for infectious disease and cancer in China and its territories. For each product developed using the Ii-Key technology under the platform license, Generex will receive an upfront payment, full funding for product development, regulatory approval, and commercialization in China, a success fee upon product approval, and a royalty to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The agreement incorporates the first Ii-Key platform project for the development and commercialization of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine in China, with a $5 million upfront licensing fee, 100% funding for manufacturing, development and commercial registration, a $20 million success fee for approval Ii-Key- SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in China, and royalty payments for COVID vaccine sales in China with the potential to reach several billion dollars. The Agreement incorporates provisions to advance the development of other Ii-Key vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer under separate contracts that are currently being finalized. The partnering groups have been previously announced as part of the company’s Framework Agreement. Generex is filing an 8K with the SEC, including details on the deal, as well as copies of the final agreements.